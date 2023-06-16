Whitmer requests disaster declaration for UP communities impacted by severe flooding

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Biden asking for a disaster declaration and public assistance for several Upper Michigan communities that were impacted by severe flooding during the spring season.

The assistance was requested for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon counties due to flooding earlier this spring caused by record snowmelt.

Whitmer's letter requests help from the public assistance program, which gives federal aid to local governments to recover from disaster situations and plan to prevent future issues.

"We are using every tool in our toolbox to support Yoopers as they recover and rebuild from the devastating flooding this spring," said Whitmer. "A presidential declaration would deliver critical resources to the U.P., and we need all hands on deck to support impacted communities. Tough times call for tough people, and Michiganders will get through this together."

Officials say the flooding happened from April 10 to May 14 when the west-central part of the Upper Peninsula experienced warming temperatures that caused the snow to melt and record precipitation.

"The flooding overwhelmed storm water and sewer systems, burst dams, caused culverts and embankments to fail, and damaged other public infrastructure such as drinking water systems," according to the governor's office. "Roadways and bridges suffered the most severe damage, and many are still impassable."

On May 22, local and federal officials started assessing the damage. Local jurisdictions have estimated $56 million in damages to infrastructure, public facilities and immediate response costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will review the letter and make a recommendation to the president. After that, Biden will decide whether or not to declare the events as a disaster and approve the aid.