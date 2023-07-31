Whitmer proclaims this week as "Buy Michigan Week"

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared this week as "Buy Michigan Week," encouraging residents to support local businesses.

Michiganders are motivated to buy products from local businesses to support growth and help maintain good-paying jobs from July 31 through Aug. 6.

"Michigan made products—from cars to cherries—power our economy and share our story with the rest of the world," said Whitmer. "From innovative, world-leading companies to small businesses that are the anchors of our communities, Michigan businesses have a huge impact on our state. Small businesses, specifically, make up about 98% of businesses in Michigan, employ half of our state's workforce, and grow the middle class. Because of entrepreneurs and small business owners in cities and towns across the state, Michigan's unemployment is the lowest it has been in 23 years. During Buy Michigan week, I encourage every Michigander to support local small businesses and take a little extra pride in Michigan-made products this week."

In June, Michigan's unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June, which is the lowest rate in 23 years. In addition, the state's labor force increased by 85,000 in the first half of 2023, the most ever for the first part of the year since the data series started in the 1970s, according to Whitmer's office.

Officials say Michigan's labor force participation also continues to increase, with the labor force growing by 23,000 and 76,000 jobs added year over year.