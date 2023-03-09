Gov. Whitmer joins CNN anchor Chris Wallace for talk at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, spoke at the University of Michigan Wednesday night, alongside CNN anchor Chris Wallace. Their conversation was a part of the university's series "Democracy in Crisis: Views from the Press."

The two discussed the Legislature, the current divide in politics, and a topic on the minds of many college students: gun violence.

Whitmer told the group of students that out of all her tough times in office, the days in the wake of the Oxford and Michigan State University school shootings were the hardest.

"It is maddening that in this country, and in this country only in the U.S., the number one killer of young people is guns," she said.

Whitmer said with the new Democratic majority, she hopes to see more gun safety measures become law.

"There's a lot of work that is happening. I signed a billion-dollar tax relief package earlier this week, to give working people and retirees some tax relief. I mean, we're not even 60 days in and these are guys are cranking out the policy that we ran on."

The governor pointed to the recent passing of a bill to include the LGBTQ community in civil rights laws, and the vote to repeal the state's abortion ban as living on the values she ran on.

"Young people, and talent across the globe, want to be in places where they can live their true selves and be prosperous and successful, and respected and protected under the law," Whitmer said.