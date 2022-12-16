Whitmer: Grants awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan homes, rentals

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to support the construction of 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the number of housing units for residents in six counties.

The funding comes from the Missing Middle program, which is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). This program uses federal resources from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide funding to developers investing, constructing, and rehabbing properties.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the awarded grants will reduce the cost the renter or buyer will have to pay.

"Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities," said Whitmer. "That's why I set a goal for Michigan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units over the next four years. Today's announcement will get us closer to that goal by investing in affordable housing across the state. I am committed to growing Michigan's economy, lowering costs for families, and building a state where everyone can thrive."

Officials say $50 million was allocated for this program and a second funding round is expected to be announced in spring 2023.

To qualify for the program awardees must have:

tax exempt nonprofit status

proven track record of doing business in Michigan

Here is a list of the grantees: