Gov. Whitmer establishes new Michigan education department

(CBS DETROIT) - The state of Michigan announced this week a new education department that will focus on providing access to affordable child care and promoting post-secondary education.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed an executive order establishing the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP). The department will partner with the state education department and the Board of Education.

"Every Michigander deserves a path to 'make it in Michigan' with strong, lifelong learning support," Whitmer said in a statement. "For too long, we have thought of education as K-12, but we know that's not good enough. I'm establishing MiLEAP today because we need to get every kid started early, in pre-K, so they succeed in kindergarten, have paths after graduation to get higher education tuition-free, and forge strong partnerships with our employers so they can get a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job. MiLEAP will help our learning ecosystem take the jump to the next level as we grow our economy and build a brighter future for Michigan."

MiLEAP will comprise of three offices:

Office of Early Childhood Education: Lead statewide efforts to ensure that all young children meet their developmental milestones and enter kindergarten with the tools and ability to succeed in school. Oversee programs and policies statewide related to early learning and care, family engagement and education, pre-K, and child care.

Office of Higher Education: Lead statewide efforts to ensure that every Michigander has the skill certificate or degree they need to prosper and help employers hire the talent they need to succeed. The Office will lead the administration of state student financial aid to lower the cost of college and assist prospective students in making decisions about postsecondary education. Also, work to increase college enrollment, graduation, and attainment rates.

Office of Education Partnerships: Lead statewide efforts to build and sustain partnerships that enhance educational opportunities and outcomes throughout the state from preschool through postsecondary education. Broaden perspectives represented in decision-making, including by providing staffing and support to commissions appointed by the Governor. Expand access to programs that extend learning beyond the classroom (before school, after school, summer programming, employer partnerships).

As part of its plan, the department will allow parents to enroll their 2-year-olds in free pre-K with the help of investments in the latest state budget. The department plans to also provide access to before and after-school programming that is affordable. MiLEAP will open affordable education through low or no-cost options.

The department will be led by a director, who will join Whitmer's cabinet.