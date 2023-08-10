Watch CBS News
Whitmer announces support for the development, rehabilitation of 500 affordable housing units

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced over $13 million in federal support for the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing units across the state. 

The funding from federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) will support 500 affordable housing units throughout 10 different projects. 

Officials say any developer that receives a LIHTC award can claim credits against their tax liability every year for 10 years. This is to help incentivize developers to invest in affordable housing in Michigan. 

"In Michigan, we are building housing and revitalizing communities to make our cities and towns more affordable places to live, work, and invest," said Governor Whitmer. "Housing is a national challenge, and in Michigan, we are taking bold actions to meet our goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 housing units over five years. Having a safe, affordable place to call home is the foundation for upward economic mobility for families and the communities they choose to call home. Let's keep building housing, lowering costs, and growing our economy."

The investment from these affordable housing projects is over $173 million and will create over 30 permanent jobs and over 800 temporary jobs. 

Here's the full list of projects:

Project 

City 

Developer 

LIHTC Award 

LIHTC Units 

121 Catherine 

Ann Arbor 

Avalon Nonprofit Housing Corp. & Ann Arbor Housing Development Corp. 

$1,500,000 

63 

900 Tuscola Street Midtown West 

Detroit 

Procida Development Group, LLC 

$1,300,000 

33 

Black Rock Crossing 

Marquette 

Woda Cooper Development, Inc. & Keweenaw Bay Indian Community 

$1,453,400 

50 

Cabot Apartments 

Detroit 

Trice Development Company, LLC & Cove Investments 

$1,295,861 

84 

John Grace Arms 

Southfield 

Southwest Housing Solutions Corp. & Southfield Nonprofit Neighborhood Corp. 

$1,304,500 

60 

Leonard Apartments 

Grand Rapids 

Genesis Nonprofit Housing Corp., Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids & Little River Development, LLC 

$1,405,000 

55 

North Corktown Apartments 

Detroit 

MHT Housing, Inc. and Renovate Detroit, LLC 

$1,189,900 

49 

Park Meadows Village – Phase I 

Detroit 

RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC & Resurrection Community Development Corp. 

$1,500,000 

70 

Riverview 220 

Lansing 

Lansing Housing Commission & CCA Developer Two, LLC 

$1,497,000 

56 

Washington Park 

Owosso 

Venture, Inc.; Capital Area Community Services; and Bailey Park Homes, L3C 

$656,608 

16

