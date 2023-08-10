Whitmer announces support for the development, rehabilitation of 500 affordable housing units
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced over $13 million in federal support for the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing units across the state.
The funding from federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) will support 500 affordable housing units throughout 10 different projects.
Officials say any developer that receives a LIHTC award can claim credits against their tax liability every year for 10 years. This is to help incentivize developers to invest in affordable housing in Michigan.
"In Michigan, we are building housing and revitalizing communities to make our cities and towns more affordable places to live, work, and invest," said Governor Whitmer. "Housing is a national challenge, and in Michigan, we are taking bold actions to meet our goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 housing units over five years. Having a safe, affordable place to call home is the foundation for upward economic mobility for families and the communities they choose to call home. Let's keep building housing, lowering costs, and growing our economy."
The investment from these affordable housing projects is over $173 million and will create over 30 permanent jobs and over 800 temporary jobs.
Here's the full list of projects:
Project
City
Developer
LIHTC Award
LIHTC Units
121 Catherine
Ann Arbor
Avalon Nonprofit Housing Corp. & Ann Arbor Housing Development Corp.
$1,500,000
63
900 Tuscola Street Midtown West
Detroit
Procida Development Group, LLC
$1,300,000
33
Black Rock Crossing
Marquette
Woda Cooper Development, Inc. & Keweenaw Bay Indian Community
$1,453,400
50
Cabot Apartments
Detroit
Trice Development Company, LLC & Cove Investments
$1,295,861
84
John Grace Arms
Southfield
Southwest Housing Solutions Corp. & Southfield Nonprofit Neighborhood Corp.
$1,304,500
60
Leonard Apartments
Grand Rapids
Genesis Nonprofit Housing Corp., Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids & Little River Development, LLC
$1,405,000
55
North Corktown Apartments
Detroit
MHT Housing, Inc. and Renovate Detroit, LLC
$1,189,900
49
Park Meadows Village – Phase I
Detroit
RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC & Resurrection Community Development Corp.
$1,500,000
70
Riverview 220
Lansing
Lansing Housing Commission & CCA Developer Two, LLC
$1,497,000
56
Washington Park
Owosso
Venture, Inc.; Capital Area Community Services; and Bailey Park Homes, L3C
$656,608
16
