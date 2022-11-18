Watch CBS News
Whitmer announces contest to name Turkey pardoned on Thanksgiving

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey she will pardon since taking office.

"My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner," said Whitmer. "I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you." 

There is no limit to the number of suggestions a person can make.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 21.

To submit a name, visit here.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 9:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

