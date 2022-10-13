Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects.

The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.

The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15.

The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days ahead of schedule.

"Having this bridge included in the Rebuilding Our Bridges pilot was a tremendous benefit to be able fix the bridge with no impacts to our budget," said Steve Wasylk ,managing director of the Livingston County Road Commission.

On Oct. 7, major work wrapped on the $9.9 million project to rebuild the 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County. The stretch is from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue through the city of Bessemer.

After two years, lanes are now reconfigured to add a center left-turn lane, as well as storm sewer upgrades, safety improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. The investment supported 126 jobs.

Officials replaced the deck and beams of Dollarville Road bridge over Teaspoon Creek in Luce County, as well as patch-up work of its their substructure.

"This bridge provides a critical link for residents, commuters, and emergency response between Newberry, the M-28 corridor, and the western part of Luce County. I'm grateful that we were given this opportunity to have this bridge rehabilitated to continue to provide a critical link in this community for years to come," said Mike McTiver, engineer and manager for the Luce County Road Commission.

The bridge has been reopened to traffic on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The remaining of the bridge rebuilding projects according to the governor are scheduled to be completed by Nov. 20.

Click here to track completion, route detours and other information for each project.