Where to watch the solar eclipse in Southeast Michigan

CBS DETROIT - Though Metro Detroit is not in the path of totality, many locations are holding eclipse viewing parties on Monday, April 8. You may be required to register for some events, so check their websites for more information.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park, Monroe 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Indoor and outdoor activities are planned. Viewing glasses are provided, though supplies are limited. From noon to 3:30 p.m., there will be a live stream in the theater (NASA and Exploratorium).

Sterling State Park, Monroe 1:30-4:30 p.m. - Viewing party in the beach parking lot, free eclipse viewing glasses (while supplies last), food, and activities.

Cranbrook Institute of Science, Bloomfield Hills 11 a.m.-4 p.m. - Viewing celebration with a state-of-the-art telescope, astronomy-themed activities, and more.

Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, Grosse Pointe Shores 12-4 p.m. - Visitors can participate in several educational and hands-on activities from the Michigan Science Center's educators, who will be on-hand to provide details of how the eclipse unfolds as well as demonstrate how to make pin-hole projectors and sun-spotting scopes for safe viewing.

MacDonald Public Library, New Baltimore 12-4 p.m. - From noon until 2:30 p.m., crafts and snacks will be available at the library. At 2:30 p.m., the group will walk to Burke Park to view the eclipse.

The Ann Arbor District Library will host an indoor total solar eclipse lobbycast from 1-4 p.m. The eclipse will be tracked from Texas to Maine, and they will also attempt to show the local eclipse on the big screen. Please note that solar viewing glasses will not be available at this event; all viewing will take place on a large screen in the lobby of the library.

Leslie Science & Nature Center, Ann Arbor, 1:30-4:30 p.m. - In conjunction with the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. Explore the sky in the Star Lab and learn all about astronomy at hands-on activity tables. Viewing glasses are available, but supplies are limited.

Cullen Plaza, Detroit 2-4 p.m. - Receive a free pair of viewing glasses while supplies last and themed snacks, like Sun Chips and Moon Pies. View the eclipse through a large telescope with staff from the Huron Clinton Metroparks. You'll be able to view a demo of the solar eclipse and go on a planet walk with staff from the Outdoor Adventure Center.

Brandenburg Park, Chesterfield Township 2-3 p.m. - The library will be bringing a limited supply of eclipse glasses to the park. You can also get glasses ahead of time at the check-out desk. Day-of-activities will include an eclipse-themed storywalk, an eclipse craft, and a hands-on activity. Parks and Recreation will be providing a moon-themed snack.

Greenmead Historic Village, Livonia 2-4 p.m. - Events take place at the Alexander Blue House and include safe viewing methods, snacks, and solar-themed activities. Viewing glasses will be provided.

Redford Township District Library, 2-3:45 p.m. - Enjoy fun games, activities, and prizes while you wait for the eclipse.

Oak Park Public Library 2:30-3:30 p.m. - Bring a blanket or camp chair. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.

Lawrence Technological University, Southfield 1:30 p.m. - Four large, filtered telescopes will be set up for public eclipse viewing, and several pinhole camera devices will provide a fine projected view of the moon creeping across the face of the sun. Viewing glasses will be provided. In case it's cloudy, there will be a video feed of live shots of the eclipse from clear-sky locations.

Lake Hudson Recreation Area, Lenawee County (a designated dark sky preserve) 1:30-4:30 p.m. - Free solar eclipse glasses will be provided to all visitors in the beach parking lot.