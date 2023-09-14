Where can you get the new COVID-19 vaccine for free?

What to know about the new COVID-19 booster shots

(CBS DETROIT) - As a new COVID-19 vaccine is heading our way, some people are wondering more about what it will protect against and how much it will cost.

Three vaccine manufacturers, Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax, will offer the revised shots for this fall to protect against a new COVID variant.

"The recommendation by the CDC is to actually use that new monovalent vaccine because there is additional coverage for the two variants that are most prevalent as we're seeing spread of COVID in the fall season and expecting more so as the winter comes," said Dr. Charles Bloom, chief medical officer with HAP.

Bloom said HAP insurance offers the vaccine for free to its customers. Many insurance providers also provide free COVID-19 vaccines, so you will want to check with your insurance to see if it does.

"The cost to us as an insurance company is anywhere between $100 and $200 per vaccine," said Bloom.

Additionally, there are many free avenues to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, such as your local health department if you are uninsured.

You can also go to vaccines.gov to find out more on how to get the new COVID-19 vaccine for free.