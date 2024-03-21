When it comes to severe weather, flooding is a big problem in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - You've probably heard the saying, "Turn around, don't drown." But do you take the thought of flooding seriously?

In recent years, flooding has played a big part in Michigan's weather. Flooding can be a big issue when it comes to severe weather in the Great Lakes State.

Floods can develop slowly, giving meteorologists and city leaders time to warn people. In other instances, flash floods can occur within minutes without any sign of rain.

Here are some ways to be prepared:

Know how best to communicate with your family in the event of an emergency and know where you can go if you must leave your home.

Assemble an Emergency kit with food, water and medication to last at least three days if water service and electricity are interrupted.

Pack in advance and think about what you need for your pets.

Always make sure your cell phones and portable radios are fully charged.

Simply knowing your risk can go a long way in keeping your family safe. Is your home in a floodplain? Know when to evacuate.

The bottom line is to be prepared ahead of the storm. The best advice is to always have a plan.