When do student loan payments resume? Here's what today's Supreme Court ruling means for the repayment pause.

The finances of about 40 million Americans with college loans may take a hit now that the Supreme Court has struck down President Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 per person in student debt.

Borrowers are now facing a double whammy this summer because the high court invalidated the plan just before the pause on debt repayment lifts in September. That means borrowers will need to start repaying their loans on September 1 without any debt relief, experts note.

The Biden plan, announced last August, was aimed at wiping out the student-loan debt of 20 million Americans, while lowering the balances of 20 million others who qualified for the relief. On Friday, the court's conservative majority found that federal law does not authorize the program to wipe out nearly half-a-trillion dollars in debt.

With repayments resuming without any debt relief, more than 12 million borrowers could find it difficult to make their payments, according to a new analysis from the Financial Health Network.

Borrowers "need to protect themselves," said Michele Shepard, senior director of college affordability at The Institute for College Access & Success, an advocacy group for affordable higher education, before the decision was announced. "Repayments will definitely restart in the fall."

About 16 million people were approved for Biden's debt forgiveness plan before the program was halted last year due to the legal challenges. Another several million people had also applied but weren't approved before the program was halted.

Here's how to prepare.

How does the ruling impact debt repayments?

The resumption of debt repayments was going to happen on September 1, no matter what the Supreme Court ruled, experts noted.

But the ruling impacts repayments because borrowers will have to restart their payments based on their full balance, without the benefit of up to $20,000 in debt relief.

Figure out which servicer has your loan

Student-loan repayments are slated to restart on September 1 under the deal negotiated by the Biden administration and lawmakers, which was signed into law earlier this month.

That comes after repayments were put on hold, and interest rates were set to 0%, starting in March 2020 due to the pandemic. In other words, millions of Americans with student loans haven't had to make a payment in more than three years.

The first step in preparing to resume repayments is to log into your account at the Federal Student Aid website, which will tell you which servicer is handling your loans. Some people may learn that their servicers have changed since March 2020, Shepard said.

Next, make sure you can log into your account with the servicer.

"It's as simple as making sure you have the information to log into your student loan account," she noted. "We are hearing people haven't had to log in for a few years and can't remember how to log in, and then they have to call someone and there is an hour-long hold to reset their password."

Check your balance and payment amount

Next, figure out what your balance is and how much you'll be on the hook for in September.

"Look at your loan status, your interest rate, and see what is your repayment plan. Do that as much as possible in advance," Shepard advised. "You won't regret being prepared."

Consider switching your repayment plan

It might make sense for some borrowers to switch to a different type of repayment plan, depending on their financial situation, Shepard noted.

For instance, an income-driven repayment plan, or IDR, can be helpful because they peg borrowers' payments to their monthly income. About one-third of all borrowers are enrolled in an IDR, according to Pew Research.

Student debt holders can use a loan simulator at the Federal Student Aid site to figure out which plan is best for them.

The most generous plan is called the Revised Pay As You Earn, or REPAYE, program, which was first introduced in 2016. The Biden administration is overhauling the program to add more borrower-friendly terms, but that overhaul isn't yet complete, Shepard noted. Even so, the REPAYE plan could work for some borrowers.

"The only real downside is because your monthly payments are lower, you could pay more over the life of the loan because your interest will be accruing," she noted.