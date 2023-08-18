Wheels for Work providing Detroiters in need with transportation to work

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit organization is helping working families get a new set of wheels.

Wheels for Work is a volunteer initiative raising money alongside the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to help people get the transportation they need to get to work.

Brittney Jackson, 36, is a single mother and two-time stroke survivor. A stroke this year has left her temporarily out of work.

"I have to slow down more than I already was. It's been financially difficult," she said. "I don't wish this on anybody or had this in my plan to get sick or be sick. I just have to redirect what I want to do now."

Before her health issues, Jackson helped care for her sick mother. Now, she has two kids and is the one who could use some assistance.

"I just have to [ask] for help now as much as I can," she said.

Before her stroke and her car breaking down, Jackson worked the night shift at Amazon in Pontiac. She lives in Detroit and often struggled to get her kids to the sitter each night. So, she reached out to Richard Mack and Wheels for Work.

"These are people who have gone through things that they didn't cause themselves," Mack said. "They're deciding to push past, and they're doing it. [That's] what's so inspiring is that they're doing it."

Mack helped launch Wheels for Work along with his friend and father. They're all celebrating milestone birthdays next month, and instead of receiving gifts, they're gifting others in a way that'll better the lives of the people around them.

Wheels for Work is in the midst of a crucial matching grant campaign. For every dollar contributed, up to $15,000, it will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of your generosity.