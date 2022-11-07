What's on people's minds before they head to the polls

In Southwest Detroit, people had a variety of reasons for why they will be voting and what they believe is at stake. AJ Walker

In Southwest Detroit, people had a variety of reasons for why they will be voting and what they believe is at stake.

Chuck Sullivan sat outside of one of his favorite spots in Mexicantown strumming his guitar and sharing his beautiful voice. But on election day, he will make his voice heard by voting. Sullivan believes Americans face a lot of issues that elected officials need to care about.

"Everything other than what they're talking about. To be honest, I don't think there's a single candidate who's actually pledged what they want to do. I think most of them just talk about the other person," said Sullivan. "I mean, jobs is a big deal. Why we don't have a factory base or anything like that? Schools. Why aren't we teaching people how to get good credit or what it actually takes? You know, just financial stuff and inflation."

For Ferndano, an Ecorse resident. His thoughts about the election come down to having a safer place for him and his family to call home and a good quality of life.

"Just making it through. The way things are now, these young kids with guns and drugs going around everywhere, it's like nothing's getting better at all," said Fernando. "I mean, my main concern is my kid's safety and their future. It's just a mess. It's a mess everywhere."

For Ali Earl, her concerns are about reproductive rights and what might happen to people if abortions are not legal.

"They're going to start going to shady places and doing it illegally. And it's just not going to be safe and more people will end up getting hurt and dying that way also," said Earl. "It's your body, so you get to choose what you do with it, not other people."