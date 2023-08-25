Watch CBS News
What to know if your car is damaged in flood

(CBS DETROIT) - An overnight storm in Southeast Michigan resulted in areas experiencing floods and some cars submerged in water.

According to AAA, areas of concern include the engine, transmission, drivetrain, fuel, brake, and power steering systems. 

Experts say technicians should inspect mechanical components and systems containing fluids, drain floodwater from contaminated components and systems and flush with clean water, and inspect and dry electrical system components and connections.

"There's a saying law enforcement has that says 'Turn around, don't drown,' and it's very accurate. It does not take much water for you to lose control of that. And once you lose control and you get into a deeper waterway, serious problems can occur," said Patrick Olsen, editor-in-chief at Carfax.

Olsen, who joined CBS News Detroit on Thursday to discuss flood damage on vehicles, said motorists should contact their insurance company to examine the car.

"In many cases, cars that are that much underwater are winded up as totaled or salvageed," he said.

