Here's what to know about firearm deer season in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season starts Nov. 15.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters across the state that deer harvest reporting is required.

DNR officials say 208,408 hunters submitted a harvest report in 2022, with 83% of those hunters completing their report in under five minutes.

"We know Michigan's deer hunters care about quality hunting opportunities and healthy deer herds," said DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist Chad Stewart, in a statement. "Each online harvest report takes just a few minutes but provides critical information about hunting experiences and deer abundance all over the state. That means better management recommendations for Michigan's deer population."

The DNR offers these tips for reporting:

Download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app . The easiest and most convenient way to report a deer harvest is by downloading the official Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, signing in or creating an account, and then entering the harvest report information.

. The easiest and most convenient way to report a deer harvest is by downloading the official Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, signing in or creating an account, and then entering the harvest report information. Have your hunting license/kill tag number ready . Before reporting a harvest, make sure to have the hunting license/kill tag number for the tag you physically placed on the deer. Taking a picture of the tag with a smartphone can provide a helpful reference.

. Before reporting a harvest, make sure to have the hunting license/kill tag number for the tag you physically placed on the deer. Taking a picture of the tag with a smartphone can provide a helpful reference. Record the confirmation number. After submitting a harvest report, take a moment to wait for the confirmation number to appear, then be sure to write it down or capture a screenshot for your records.

Hunters have the option to report their harvest online by using a computer or mobile device to access the reporting webpage at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport. To begin the report, enter your hunting license/kill tag license number and your date of birth.

If you misplace your hunting license/kill tag number, you can log in to eLicense using your driver's license and birthdate, or your user ID and password. Click on the Harvest Report tab to view the available tags for reporting. If you do not have an existing account, you will have the opportunity to create one to enter a harvest report.

For additional information, visit the DNR deer harvest reporting webpage.

The DNR provides 10 best practices for firearm deer season:

Properly tag your deer

Know your firearm and how it functions

Know your target and what's behind it

Respect landowner rights

Share public land

Leave the land better than you found it

Wear hunter orange

Know and follow baiting regulations

Hunt in-season, during legal hours

Be respectful of other hunters

If you require assistance or have questions, contact your local DNR customer service center or the main DNR Wildlife Division line at 517-284-WILD (9453) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday