What to expect at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(CBS DETROIT) - The excitement is in full swing as we are just days from the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

This year's tournament will have no shortage of stars and entertainment.

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held June 27-July 2.

Jason Langwell, Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director, joined CBS News Detroit to discuss what to expect at this year's tournament.

For more information on the tournament and to purchase tickets, visit here.