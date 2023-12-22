What Biden's sweeping pardons for federal marijuana use convictions means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - When it comes to personal marijuana use, many in Michigan still have convictions to their name even though it's legal, but President Joe Biden's latest wave of sweeping pardons could change that for Michiganders.

On Friday, Biden pardoned thousands of people with federal personal marijuana use convictions. Attorney Barton Morris, who serves on the Cannabis Council in Troy, says the move is unprecedented.

"Nobody should be in prison or serving time or even suffering any penalties whatsoever for marijuana-related convictions. The fact that he has now done this two years in a row, that's groundbreaking. No president has done it once, let alone twice," Morris says.

However, what it could potentially mean for folks with the same looming convictions in Michigan is life-changing.

"Felonies keep people from getting jobs, and they keep people from getting a license in certain industries," Morris says.

According to Morris, a number of Michiganders are still serving time even though personal marijuana use is no longer a crime.

At the end of the day, Morris says he hopes Biden's latest pardons will put pressure on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and officials alike to do the same in their state.

"Hopefully she looks at what Biden is doing and other governors throughout this entire country, look at what Biden is doing and use this as an example, opportunity and leadership to go ahead and not be fearful of doing something that is just right," Morris says.

Twenty-four states in the U.S. have legalized recreational marijuana including right here in Michigan. Morris adds he hopes the latest pardon is a step closer to adding more states to that list.