Wet and windy day in store for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Clouds will continue to increase this evening as cloudy conditions will take hold overnight. An increasing chance of rain showers and windy conditions will be in store for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin Tuesday morning with lows around 50 degrees. Showers are already expected for the morning, but more widespread showers are expected as the day continues and temperatures warm to around 60 degrees.

Gusty winds will add to our gloomy Tuesday. Winds will be sustained from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour, gusting to 31 mph.

