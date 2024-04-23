Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Wet and windy day in store for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Rain will be on and off today. NEXT Weather Forecast (4/23/2024)
Rain will be on and off today. NEXT Weather Forecast (4/23/2024) 02:56

(CBS DETROIT) - Clouds will continue to increase this evening as cloudy conditions will take hold overnight. An increasing chance of rain showers and windy conditions will be in store for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

next-24-hrs-tomorrow-graph.png
 

Temperatures will begin Tuesday morning with lows around 50 degrees. Showers are already expected for the morning, but more widespread showers are expected as the day continues and temperatures warm to around 60 degrees. 

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png
 

Gusty winds will add to our gloomy Tuesday. Winds will be sustained from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour, gusting to 31 mph.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV. 

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 9:06 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.