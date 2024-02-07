Westland woman sentenced to prison for defrauding VA, Michigan Department of Treasury

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 7, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A Westland woman charged with defrauding the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the Michigan Department of Treasury is sentenced to 78 months to 20 years in state prison, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Sophia Quill, 63, pleaded no contest last month to conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of false pretenses.

She agreed to pay $470,000 in restitution.

State officials say Quill and a co-defendant Melissa Flores defrauded nearly half a million dollars from both departments: more than $430,000 from Veteran Affairs and more than $40,000 from the state Treasury. Quill's son, Steven Decker, also received proceeds.

The two used aliases, claiming to be heirs of deceased veterans for their benefits and unclaimed property from the Department of Treasury.

Flores and Decker were each convicted and ordered to pay $110,000 and $28,506 respectively.