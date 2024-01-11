Highland Park man arraigned for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) - Jimmie Lee Brown, 46, of Highland Park was arraigned on Jan. 10 for first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Kelly Ann Mays, 49, of Westland, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. Mays was the girlfriend of Brown.

On Jan. 7 around 6:15 p.m., the Westland Police Department went to an apartment complex in the 36700 block of McKinney Drive in Westland. When they arrived, officers said they found Mays inside the bedroom of her apartment unit, dead, with multiple lacerations to her neck and chest.

Brown allegedly stabbed Mays multiple times with a knife, killing her, before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

He turned himself in the same day to the Westland Police Department and was arrested.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 25 and a preliminary examination for Feb. 1.