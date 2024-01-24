Watch CBS News
Local News

Westland police seek tips on unsolved 2023 murder

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024 04:01

The Westland Police Department is seeking the public's assistance for information into the murder of a 46-year-old man who was shot last year. 

Police say at 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2023, Jason D. Schulz was found fatally shot at his home in the 1000 block of S. Merriman Road. He had a gunshot wound to the head. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. 

Police say foul play is suspected, and they do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.  

First published on January 24, 2024 / 8:40 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.