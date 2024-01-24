Westland police seek tips on unsolved 2023 murder

The Westland Police Department is seeking the public's assistance for information into the murder of a 46-year-old man who was shot last year.

Police say at 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2023, Jason D. Schulz was found fatally shot at his home in the 1000 block of S. Merriman Road. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police say foul play is suspected, and they do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.