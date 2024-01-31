Westland police searching for missing Inkster teen, 16, who needs medication

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 31, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 31, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 31, 2024

Hilayae Jones-Kahee Westland Police Department

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a missing endangered teen.

Hilayae Jones-Kahee, 16, of Inkster, left Westland John Glenn High School after dismissal on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and did not get onto her school bus.

Police say she needs medication that she doesn't have with her.

Jones-Kahee is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 lbs., with black braided hair. She also wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a brown fuzzy coat and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.