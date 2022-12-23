Watch CBS News
Crime

Westland police search for man suspected of Family Dollar break-in

By Ryan Herbst

/ CBS Detroit

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into a Family Dollar store on Wayne Road.

Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front doors smashed and several items from the store missing, however, the suspect was gone.

Surveillance images show the suspect walking through the store for several minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 1:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

