Westland police chief resigns after controversial videos surface

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland police chief has resigned after decades-old videos that allegedly show him humiliating residents.

The videos from more than 20 years ago were released last week, resulting in officials calling for the resignation of Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik.

In a statement, Westland Mayor Michael Londeau says he spoke with the chief, chief of staff, and the city attorney to end Jedrusik's contract Wednesday morning.

Londeau says the city appointed Deputy Chief Kyle Dawley as the interim chief of police.

