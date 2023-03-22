Westland police arrest man accused of stabbing Lyft driver

Steffon Mitchell Westland Police Department

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department arrested a man accused of stabbing a 75-year-old Lyft driver in the neck.

The incident happened at about 10:07 p.m. in the area of 31600 Warren Road in Westland.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered a 75-year-old male Lyft driver in his vehicle with multiple stab wounds.

Officers and then the firefighters helped treat the driver until he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect and Steffon Mitchell and arrested him on March 17.

Mitchell is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned on March 19 and given a $50,000 cash bond.

Officials say he will appear in court again on April 6.