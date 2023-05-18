Westland police adds 20 next generation hybrid vehicles to fleet

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department has added 20 new hybrid patrol cars to its fleet.

The city of Westland bought 20 Ford Police Interceptors using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. They were phased in on Tuesday, May 16.

These new next-generation hybrid vehicles have 3.3-liter HEV engines with 318 combined horsepower, and Ford says these vehicles are the "first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police SUV."

They will feature new technology so that officers can access as much information as possible while they are patrolling.

In addition, these vehicles are 25% more fuel efficient than the Ford Explorers the department previously used.

"We are very proud to have one of the first police departments in the area to take the eco-friendly step of transitioning to hybrid patrol cars, and is a major achievement in our city wide commitment to responsibly moving to earth friendly practices," said Mayor Michael P. Londeau.

With these new vehicles, the Westland Police Department chose Ford's Carbonized Gray color, making this the first time the Westland Police Department has used gray.