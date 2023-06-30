Westland motorcyclist dies in Canton Township crash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 53-year-old Westland man was killed Thursday evening when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, Canton police say.

The crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Beck and Cherry Hill roads.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling north on Beck from Cherry Hill when he lost control and left the roadway to the right side.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.