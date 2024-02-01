Westland man and Ypsilanti woman arrested following robbery at Falsetta's Market, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Two suspects were arrested following a robbery at Falsetta's Market, Ann Arbor police said.

On Jan. 29 around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to 2200 Pittsfield Blvd. for a report of retail fraud and felonious assault.

Investigation showed a man and woman entered the business and tried to steal items. Employees tried to confront the suspects and tried to prevent the woman from leaving the store when the man took out a handgun and pointed it at an employee, police said.

The suspects left and drove away in a white Kia sedan that was reported stolen out of Farmington Hills, investigators said.

No one was hurt inside the store, according to police.

Officers from the Pittsfield Township Police Department saw the Kia sedan driving on Washtenaw Avenue with the driver stopping in the area of Washtenaw Avenue and Carlton Drive.

The man and woman got out of the sedan and tried to run away, police said.

A deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office responded to the area and found the two suspects at a bus stop at Washtenaw and Foster Avenues.

After the deputy contacted the suspects, they were arrested by Ann Arbor police.

The suspects, a 23-year-old man from Westland, and a 21-year-old woman from Ypsilanti are being held at the Washtenaw County Jail with charges pending review, police said.

During the time of the incident, Carpenter Elementary School was notified and officers were present at the school for dismissal.