Metro Detroit man pleads no contest to sending threatening emails to Gov. Whitmer

(CBS DETROIT) - A Westland man has pleaded no contest to sending threatening emails to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Jason Tolonen, 51, pleaded to one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. He must submit to mental health and substance abuse evaluations.

Officials say Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at Tolonen's home in 2023 after he allegedly threatened to "assassinate the president or your governor." Tolonen admitted to sending those emails.

He continued to send messages in February 2024 after refraining for several months.

"Elected officials deserve to serve Michiganders free of fear, and violent threats directed at public servants cannot be normalized," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "I commend Michigan State Police for taking these threats seriously, and my department remains committed to prosecuting these disturbing offenses."

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12.