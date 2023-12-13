Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles, killed while crossing road in Canton
CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Canton Public Safety Department is investigating after a 33-year-old pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed Wednesday morning.
At about 5 a.m. on Dec. 13, the Westland resident was trying to cross northbound Ford Road, near Haggerty Road, when he was hit by two vehicles heading westbound on Ford Road.
The victim was not using a crosswalk.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash scene has been cleared, and the roadway has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say they do not believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.
