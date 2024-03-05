Westland man charged for allegedly shooting at his wife, barricading himself in home

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 5, 2024

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Westland man is charged for allegedly shooting at his wife and barricading himself.

Kevin Merritt Butler, 61, is charged with discharge of a firearm in or at a building, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing a police officer, domestic violence, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned in 18th District Court and received a $300,000 (10%) cash bond with a GPS tether.

The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. on March 3 in the 36000 block of Cherry Hill Road.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutors Office, police were called to the home for a reported shooting and were notified that the victim, a 55-year-old woman, left the home and Butler was still inside.

Prosecutors say he allegedly fired a gun at his wife, who did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities entered the home and arrested Butler after an eight-hour standoff.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on March 14 and a preliminary examination on March 21.