Westbound I-94 ramps to close at 26 Mile Road in Macomb County for paving work

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the westbound I-94 ramps to and from 26 Mile Road will close Friday for paving work. 

The closure started at 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and will be in place for about a week. 

Traffic will be detoured to westbound 23 Mile Road, then Gratiot Avenue to reach 26 Mile Road. 

In addition, MDOT says traffic from 26 Mile Road will be detoured to westbound 26 Mile, then southbound M-19 to reach westbound I-94. 

The work crews will be doing during this closure is part of a $32.5 million project from 23 Mile Road to County Line Road.

The project includes bridge work in six areas, traffic signal updates and partial ramp rebuilding at the I-94/M-19 and I-94/M-29 interchanges. It's also expected to support 393, both directly and indirectly. 

This larger project is expected to be completed by late fall. 

