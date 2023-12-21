WB I-94 outside lane in Wayne County set to reopen for holiday season

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crews are expected to reopen the left lane of westbound I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads in Wayne County on Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The installation of pavement markings and delineators is almost finished, allowing all lanes to remain open for drivers during the holiday season, MDOT said.

Scheduled on Dec. 22, all westbound I-94 lanes are set to remain open until mid-January when added work along the shoulder will start up again.

A high-friction surface treatment is scheduled to be applied along the project limits in late spring of 2024.

When work is complete, the CAV corridor pilot will be fully operational, and Cavnue, the company developing the project will begin testing CAVs along the corridor, according to MDOT.

During testing, advanced signs will let drivers know that the left lane of westbound I-94 is closed to traffic from Belleville to Rawsonville roads, MDOT said.

Testing is expected to only be conducted during off-peak hours.

Commuter vehicles who decide to use the left lane outside of testing phases will not be able to access the Belleville Rest Area or exit at Belleville Road due to the placement of the delineator posts, MDOT said.

Additional information about the I-94 CAV corridor pilot can be found on MDOT's website.