West Michigan deputy, trooper buy food, toiletries for woman down on her luck

MASON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Mason County Sheriff's Office deputy and Michigan State Police trooper went above and beyond for a woman who was panhandling outside a west Michigan Walmart location.

According to a Facebook post by Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, MCSO deputy Danielle Gerbers and MSP trooper Matt Demny were called to a Walmart in Ludington, where a woman was reportedly walking up to vehicles and asking for money.

She was not at the Walmart location when they arrived but Deputy Gerbers eventually located the 49 year-old woman behind an area subway restaurant and stopped to speak with her. After learning that the woman had no money for food and hadn't eaten for two days, Deputy Gerbers and Trooper Demny walked her around Walmart and purchased $90 worth of food and toiletries for her, paying for the items out of their own pocket.

"It is often the actions not seen that truly reveal a person's heart," said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. "I am grateful for the law enforcement officers that, day in and day out, serve such an awesome community such as ours."