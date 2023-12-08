West Michigan authorities make multiple arrests after high-speed chase, recover stolen vehicles and guns

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan driver in a stolen vehicle led deputies on a high-speed chase across several townships and through an airport runway, which ended in the arrest of multiple individuals and the recovery of several stolen items, including guns and vehicles.

At about 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, Mecosta County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle, as the sheriff's office was notified of a stolen pickup truck that had potentially been repainted.

Deputies located the vehicle at a Morton Township home and conducted surveillance in an unmarked sheriff's office vehicle. As it pulled out of the driveway, they identified the driver as a wanted individual.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, as deputies pulled behind the truck, which was pulling a small utility trailer, and put the emergency lights and siren on, the suspect vehicle sped up and drove at speeds reaching 110 mph.

Authorities in surrounding counties were made aware of the chase, and the suspect driver went through Morton, Martiny, Sheridan and Wheatland townships and the Villages of Remus and Mecosta.

Deputies tried to deploy stop sticks twice, but the suspect driver avoided the device by going through a ditch.

After this, the suspect drove onto the grass runway of a small airport, and deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The driver and passenger ran away on foot, but deputies were able to catch both suspects and arrest them without further incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Both were wanted by authorities and had methamphetamine with them when they were taken into custody. When searching the stolen vehicle, they found a loaded, stolen handgun, ammunition, burglary tools and other stolen property.

In addition, deputies searched the residence they initially saw the suspects leave from, and they recovered a stolen SUV, stolen passenger car, stolen motorcycle and a stolen trailer, two sawed-off shotguns and many other stolen items.

According to the sheriff's office, they found a woman, who was also wanted by authorities, hiding in the home, and she was arrested without incident.

The suspects were all taken to the Mecosta County Jail. The suspect's names and the charges they were issued will not be released until they are arraigned.