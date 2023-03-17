West Bloomfield housekeeper sentenced for stealing more than $500,000 from clients

Beata Tarnawska

(CBS DETROIT) - A West Bloomfield woman who worked as a housekeeper was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to six counts of larceny for allegedly stealing from her clients' homes.

A police investigation of Beata Tarnawska began in October 2021 when Tarnawska allegedly admitted to her employer that she stole a luxury watch.

During a search warrant of Tarnawska's home, detectives recovered numerous items linked to 20 victims throughout southeast Michigan.

Tarnawska is alleged to have stolen cash, coins, luxury watches and jewelry while working at private residences throughout Oakland County. The value of the items is estimated to be more than $570,000.

Tarnawska was sentenced to 11 months in jail and three years probation. She is being credited for 45 days already served.