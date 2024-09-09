"Welcome to Pure Michigan" sign in Berrien County shot 18 times

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a "Welcome to Pure Michigan" sign was damaged after being hit by gunfire several times.

Michigan State Police

Police say a "Welcome to Pure Michigan" sign on the northbound US-31 bypass at the state line in Berrien County's Bertrand Township was shot 18 times with rifle rounds. Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.

MSP took to social media and in a post on X said, "To the lawless individual(s) responsible for this reckless use of a firearm, once your identity is known you will be charged & prosecuted to the highest extent of the law!"

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MSP's Niles Post at 269-683-4411.