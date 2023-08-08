"Weird Barbie" makes Mattel debut as "doll that's been played with just a little too much"

If you played with Barbies growing up, you likely had one doll that was always the experiment — the "weird" Barbie — covered in marker and makeup, with a choppy haricut and mismatched clothing. Though visually an outcast in the seemingly perfect doll world, she was vital to the plot of Greta Gerwig's record-breaking movie — and now, Mattel has made her an official character.

"If anyone knows anything about keeping it weird, it's Weird Barbie," Mattel said in its debut of the signature Barbie.

The doll is wearing an outfit just like that of Kate McKinnon's character in the live-action "Barbie" film: a pink dress covered in abstract shapes and colors, bright green snakeskin boots and colorful chopped-up hair. And yes, she's in the splits.

"She also features short tousled hair and markings on her face to emulate a doll that's been played with just a little too much," Mattel says, with the movie's Instagram account adding, "Time to get weird."

The $50 doll is currently available for pre-order until Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with the company saying it will ship on or before May 31, 2024. It comes with collectible film packaging as well as a certificate of authenticity.

The new movie about one of the world's most beloved toy characters has made entertainment history since its debut. In just three weeks, "Barbie" surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales across the world, making director Greta Gerwig the first woman director to reach that mark. The previous record was set by director Patty Jenkins for "Wonder Woman" in 2017.