Weekend closures required on I-75 in Oakland County over next few months

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Culvert work will require closures on I-75 in Oakland County multiple times over the next few months, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. 

While crews continue to complete bridge and road work along I-75 between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line, culvert work is also required in seven locations along northbound and southbound I-75. 

During the closures, crews will cut open portions of the freeway to work on culverts 10 to 20 feet below the surface. Only one direction of I-75 will be closed at a time, with the opposite direction of the freeway having one lane open. 

Traffic will be detoured onto Dixie Highway. 

The first closure for this culvert work will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, and go through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. 

During this first closure, northbound I-75 will be closed from US-24 to Saginaw Road. MDOT says northbound freeway traffic will be detoured via US-24 from the village of Clarkston and travel north to I-75 in Genesee County. 

In addition, the southbound freeway traffic will exit at Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc Township and continue on Dixie Highway to I-75 in Oakland County. 

The following is a list from MDOT of other weekend closures scheduled over the next few months:

Oct. 27 - Oct. 30

  • Southbound I-75 will be closed from Saginaw Road (Exit 106) to US-24 (Dixie Highway).
  • Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from US-24 (Dixie Highway) to East Holly Road. 

Nov. 3 - Nov. 6

  • Northbound I-75 will be closed from US-24 (Dixie Highway) to Dixie Highway (Genesee County).
  • Southbound I-75 will have one lane open from Dixie Highway (Genesee County) to East Holly Road.

Nov. 10 - Nov. 13

  • Southbound I-75 will be closed from Dixie Highway (Genesee County) to East Holly Road.
  • Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from East Holly Road to Dixie Highway (Genesee County).

In addition, here's a list of current closures: 

  • I-75 has one lane open in each direction under Rattalee Lake Road.
  • I-75 has two lanes open in each direction from Baldwin Road (Genesee County) to Clarkston Road.
  • East Holly Road has one lane open over I-75.
  • Lahring Road is closed over I-75. 

Updates on roads reopening:

  • Grange Hall Road has reopened over I-75.
  • Davisburg Road has reopened over I-75.
  • Holcomb Road has reopened over I-75.
  • Belford Road has reopened over I-75.
  • Rattalee Lake Road has opened over I-75.

Funding for this work on I-75 was made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan plan.

