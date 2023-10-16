Weekend closures required on I-75 in Oakland County over next few months

(CBS DETROIT) - Culvert work will require closures on I-75 in Oakland County multiple times over the next few months, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

While crews continue to complete bridge and road work along I-75 between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line, culvert work is also required in seven locations along northbound and southbound I-75.

During the closures, crews will cut open portions of the freeway to work on culverts 10 to 20 feet below the surface. Only one direction of I-75 will be closed at a time, with the opposite direction of the freeway having one lane open.

Traffic will be detoured onto Dixie Highway.

The first closure for this culvert work will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, and go through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

During this first closure, northbound I-75 will be closed from US-24 to Saginaw Road. MDOT says northbound freeway traffic will be detoured via US-24 from the village of Clarkston and travel north to I-75 in Genesee County.

In addition, the southbound freeway traffic will exit at Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc Township and continue on Dixie Highway to I-75 in Oakland County.

The following is a list from MDOT of other weekend closures scheduled over the next few months:

Oct. 27 - Oct. 30

Southbound I-75 will be closed from Saginaw Road (Exit 106) to US-24 (Dixie Highway).

Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from US-24 (Dixie Highway) to East Holly Road.

Nov. 3 - Nov. 6

Northbound I-75 will be closed from US-24 (Dixie Highway) to Dixie Highway (Genesee County).

Southbound I-75 will have one lane open from Dixie Highway (Genesee County) to East Holly Road.

Nov. 10 - Nov. 13

Southbound I-75 will be closed from Dixie Highway (Genesee County) to East Holly Road.

Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from East Holly Road to Dixie Highway (Genesee County).

In addition, here's a list of current closures:

I-75 has one lane open in each direction under Rattalee Lake Road.

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction from Baldwin Road (Genesee County) to Clarkston Road.

East Holly Road has one lane open over I-75.

Lahring Road is closed over I-75.

Updates on roads reopening:

Grange Hall Road has reopened over I-75.

Davisburg Road has reopened over I-75.

Holcomb Road has reopened over I-75.

Belford Road has reopened over I-75.

Rattalee Lake Road has opened over I-75.

Funding for this work on I-75 was made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan plan.