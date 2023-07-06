Wayne State University student reports incident involving unwanted touching, unknown fluid on back

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne State student reported an unwanted touching incident that happened at the university's undergraduate library Saturday.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, a 20-year-old female student contacted WSU police to report an unwanted touching incident that happened as she was sitting on the third floor of the undergraduate library (UGL).

The student told police she noticed a man sit down directly behind her. At about 2:30 p.m., she felt a tickle near her lower back and also felt an unknown wet substance on her back.

Police say the student went to the restroom and discovered she had a fluid substance on her back.

The student cleaned herself, returned to her seat about 30 minutes later, and saw that the man had left.

According to police, a few minutes passed, and the suspect returned and sat directly behind the student again, and she felt the same tickle feeling again.

The student asked the suspect why he kept touching her, and he denied it and left the area.

Police say the student told a library monitor what happened, and they told her to contact the WSU police department.

A person who matched the suspect's description was seen leaving the library at approximately 4:09 p.m. on WSU police cameras. He was walking toward Woodward and W. Warren.

Police described the suspect as an older black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build and bald head, wearing a white/yellow short-sleeve shirt, black shorts and beige boots.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact Wayne State Public Safety at 313-577-2222.