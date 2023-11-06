Wayne State University receiving $30M for new law school facility

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University is expanding its law program with a new facility thanks to a $30 million grant from the Michigan legislature.

The university says the capital projects grant is the largest the university has received in nearly 30 years. It comes a year after WSU officials submitted a request to the State Budget Office.

The current facilities were built in 1966.

"This level of financial commitment from the State of Michigan is a testament to the law school's growth, trajectory and impact," said WSU President Kimberly Andrews Espy. "The university's agenda is to advance the prosperity of our community.

"Through Wayne Law's many public-facing clinics, this new facility will provide better spaces and expanded opportunities for our students to learn while simultaneously providing access to excellent legal services to members of our Detroit community. It's a win-win – our students will enter the workforce with more real-world experiences, and Detroiters will receive assistance in removing real hurdles impacting their lives."

Wayne Law currently has 600 students enrolled. It ranked No. 16 overall and No. 1 in the state for best part-time law programs, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Part-time programs allow students to balance a career with evening classes.

The university ties in 16th place with American University in Washington D.C.

"The state's action reflects the power of our community to unite support around Wayne Law's unique public mission: combining academic excellence, access and community engagement to educate lawyers and shape legal knowledge to transform lives and serve communities in a positive way," said Bierschbach. "Combined with additional philanthropic support, it will enable Wayne Law to continue to discharge that mission at the highest level for years to come."