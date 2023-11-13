Wayne State University provost suspended pending investigation results

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mark Kornbluh was suspended with pay, according to Kimberly Andrews Espy, the university's president.

In the email sent out to the Wayne State community Friday evening, Espy says the suspension comes after she received a whistleblower complaint that requires further investigation.

Kornbluh has been suspended without pay, pending the results of the investigation. The email did not give any information about the complaint or specific details about why he was suspended.

During this time, Laurie M. Lauzon Clabo, the dean of the College of Nursing, will serve as acting provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Espy says that Clabo served as interim provost from August 2020 through July 2021.

"As dean, Dr. Clabo is highly respected across campus and has demonstrated exceptional leadership for both the college and the university," said Espy. "During her tenure, the College of Nursing has flourished, including an extraordinary rise in national rankings. Dr. Clabo is a valuable Wayne State asset, and I appreciate her willingness to once again step up in service of the broader university."