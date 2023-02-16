Wayne State University holding vigil in support of MSU community
(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University is hosting a vigil to show support for the Michigan State University community following Monday's shooting.
The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the flagpoles on Gullen Mall, which is located northeast of the David Adamany Undergraduate Library.
The Wayne State Student Senate will share remarks and hold a moment of silence.
University officials say attending individuals are asked to wear green and white to support MSU. Candles will be provided to those who attend.
