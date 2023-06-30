Wayne State University elects Kimberly Andrews Espy as first female president

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University announced Friday it had elected its first female president.

Kimberly Andrews Espy was named the 13th president of the university, succeeding President M. Roy Wilson, who served since August 2013, according to a press release. Wilson announced last year that he would not renew his contract.

"I am proud to accept this position to serve as the next president of such an exceptional institution of higher learning in the heart of the Detroit, a storied city that is on the move. Wayne State has played an important role in Detroit's recent revitalization, and I'm excited about the opportunities that exist to continue building on that growth," Espy said in a statement.

"Wayne State University is a national model for student success, is recognized for its community impact, and is respected across the nation and around the world for its scholarship and health services, particularly in addressing health disparities in major cities. I am honored that the board has chosen me to be this university's next leader, and I am excited to begin charting the journey we will all take together to continue to create and advance knowledge for our community and our world."

Espy currently serves as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas San Antonio. Prior to that, she worked as the senior vice president for research at the University of Arizona and vice president for research and innovation and dean of the graduate school at the University of Oregon.

She received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Rice University and her graduate and doctorate degrees in clinical neuropsychology from the University of Houston.

Espy is also a licensed clinical psychologist.

"After a thorough search that included four publicly held presidential search listening sessions where students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university assembled and provided input, the board reached a unanimous decision to elect Dr. Espy as our next president," WSU Board of Governors chair Mark Gaffney said in a statement.

"Her strong leadership roles in higher education and research and her national reputation for advancing institutional, academic and student success will be invaluable to maintaining the momentum of Wayne State into the next decade of growth and beyond. We are confident the skills she brings to this important leadership position will keep our university advancing toward its vision of being a preeminent public, urban research university. We are thrilled that she's joined us here at Wayne State and we know our community will be as well."