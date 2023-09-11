Wayne police investigating bomb threat after homemade device found in vehicle

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 11, 2023

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne Police Department is investigating after a suspicious device was found in a vehicle's wheel well Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:34 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, police received a call about the suspicious package that was found in the wheel well of a vehicle in the area of Gloria Street near Clinton and Annapolis streets.

Residents were asked to evacuate the area at the time.

The Detroit Metro Airport Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined the device was a credible threat. The homemade device was safely defused.

There is no threat to residents.

The investigation is ongoing. The Wayne Police Department is working with the FBI and ATF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayne police at 734-721-1598.