Wayne middle school student fatally struck by bus, police say

/ CBS Detroit

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Franklin Middle School student was killed Tuesday after being struck by a bus in Wayne.

According to the Wayne Police Department, the incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Howe Road and Annapolis Street.

Police say anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Lt. Amore at 734-721-1414 ext. 1527. 

First published on February 14, 2023 / 5:47 PM

