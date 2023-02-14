Wayne middle school student fatally struck by bus, police say

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Franklin Middle School student was killed Tuesday after being struck by a bus in Wayne.

According to the Wayne Police Department, the incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Howe Road and Annapolis Street.

Police say anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Lt. Amore at 734-721-1414 ext. 1527.