Wayne middle school student fatally struck by bus, police say
WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Franklin Middle School student was killed Tuesday after being struck by a bus in Wayne.
According to the Wayne Police Department, the incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Howe Road and Annapolis Street.
Police say anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Lt. Amore at 734-721-1414 ext. 1527.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.