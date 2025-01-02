Wayne County woman wins $300,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel investigated as possible terrorism act and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Wayne County woman is $300,000 richer after winning the top prize playing Michigan Lottery's Wild Time Bingo instant game.

The 59-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at Tweeny's Paradise Liquor, located at 32669 Warren Road in Garden City.

"I scratched my Wild Time Bingo ticket right after purchasing it and saw what I thought was a $300,000 prize," said the woman in a news release. "I checked it at the Lucky Spot scanner and knew it was real when the message came up to visit the Lottery office. I went back out to my car, locked the doors, and just sat there for a while basking in the excitement. I couldn't believe I'd really won $300,000!"

The woman plans to save her winnings.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $11 million playing Wild Time Bingo since the game launched in June. Each $5 ticket offers players the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $5 to $300,000, and more than $12 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $300,000 top prizes.