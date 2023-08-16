Wayne County woman wins $1 million on scratch off lottery ticket

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County woman was so shocked she had to clean her glasses and make sure she was seeing things correctly after discovering she won $1 million on a scratch off lottery ticket.

Michigan Lottery officials say the 69-year-old woman, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased her winning $1,000 Large game ticket at the 7 Mile and Tel Mini Mart at 23540 West 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

"I usually play the Ruby Red Wild Time game, but I hadn't been having the best luck on it," said the lucky player. "I decided to try a new game and picked the $1,000 Large game. I scratched the ticket when I got home, and I couldn't believe my eyes. I took my glasses off to clean them because I thought for sure I was misreading the ticket. When I put them back on and I looked the ticket over again, my eyes filled with tears of joy!"

The woman claimed her prize as a one-time lump sum of about $693,000.

Each $1,000 Large ticket is $10, and prizes range from $10 to $1 million.

Lottery officials say more than $37 million in prizes for this game, including two $1 million awards and 2,581 prizes of $1,000.