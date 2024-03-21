Wayne County takes over new Criminal Justice Center

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County said it is taking over the new Criminal Justice Center after full control of the center from Bedrock Detroit.

Sitting on East Warren Avenue near the Interstate 75 service drive, the center consists of five buildings and will include 1,400 office spaces, a criminal courthouse, and adult and juvenile detention facilities.

The county took over on March 18 and now has six months to move into the center and vacate jail divisions 1 and 2, the Juvenile Detention Facility, and the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, according to a press release.

"As we take possession of the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center, we're not just opening a facility, we're ushering in a new era for our justice system," Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said in a statement. "This center symbolizes our dedication to turning challenges into opportunities and our relentless pursuit of excellence for the benefit of every resident in Wayne County."

In 2018, county commissioners approved a development agreement with Rock Ventures to build the center with a $533 million price tag. The county agreed to invest $380 million, with Rock Ventures covering the rest.

The center was expected to be completed in 2022; however, a delay pushed the completion to 2024.

"The turnover date is Day One for a new era of criminal justice in Wayne County. It is a day that should be welcomed not only by those who will work at the new center but by all Wayne County residents," Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell said in a statement. "For too long, we have administered criminal justice in old, outmoded facilities. Now, Wayne County will lead the state and the nation in providing modern, state-of-the-art facilities. Through our special committee on the center, the commission has kept a close eye on the center and its development. We have worked closely with the executive's office and all involved parties to make this new center a reality."